  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. 2022 Ram 3500
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Ram 3500 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Ram 3500

Lone Star

Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

  • First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    12/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    12/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Financing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
ad labelAd
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram 3500
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com

All 2022 Ram 3500 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
ad labelAd
Build Your 3500
At a Glance:
  • 10 Colors
  • 3 Trims
  • $35,795starting MSRP
Build & PriceRamtrucks.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Ram 3500 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Ram 3500 info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Recommended

Other models