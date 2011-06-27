  1. Home
2021 Ram 3500 Longhorn Specs & Features

More about the 2021 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,830
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle16.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Kyes
Safety Groupyes
Body Color Bumper Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Max Tow Packageyes
Towing Technology Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2HKyes
Quick Order Package 2GKyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ram Telematicsyes
Premium Leather Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 12.0" w/Navigationyes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room40.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Mopar Deployable Bed Stepyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detectionyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels w/Walnut Pocketsyes
Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Chrome Tow Hooksyes
Trailer Camera Wiringyes
Power Sunroofyes
Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Delete Spray In Bedlineryes
Mopar 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitchyes
Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Dimensions
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length260.8 in.
Curb weight6800 lbs.
Gross weight11100 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Angle of approach18.3 degrees
Height78.4 in.
Maximum payload4300 lbs.
Wheel base169.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Pearl White
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Cattle Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
