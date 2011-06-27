2021 Ram 3500 Big Horn Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|32.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|16.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
|Tech Package
|yes
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group
|yes
|Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group
|yes
|Heated Seats and Wheel Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 21Z
|yes
|Safety Group
|yes
|Cold Weather Group
|yes
|Night Edition
|yes
|Premium Lighting Group
|yes
|Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
|yes
|Bed Utility Group
|yes
|Sport Appearance Package
|yes
|Max Tow Package
|yes
|Towing Technology Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2HZ
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2GZ
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Illuminated passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Ram Telematics
|yes
|Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display
|yes
|HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)
|yes
|Uconnect 12.0" w/Navigation
|yes
|Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted
|yes
|Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscription
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscription
|yes
|115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
|yes
|9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
|yes
|Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|yes
|18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Mopar Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)
|yes
|Trailer Camera Wiring
|yes
|LED Bed Lighting
|yes
|Mopar 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitch
|yes
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Delete Pickup Box
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|Clearance Lamps
|yes
|Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera
|yes
|20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Steps
|yes
|Rear Wheelhouse Liners
|yes
|17" x 6.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch
|yes
|LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|yes
|Add Full Size Spare Tire
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Steps
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of departure
|24.2 degrees
|Length
|260.8 in.
|Curb weight
|6565 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.2 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.3 degrees
|Height
|78.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|4540 lbs.
|Wheel base
|169.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
