  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. 2021 Ram 3500
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Ram 3500 Big Horn Specs & Features

More about the 2021 3500
More about the 2021 3500
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle16.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Packages
Tech Packageyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Zyes
Safety Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Night Editionyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Max Tow Packageyes
Towing Technology Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2HZyes
Quick Order Package 2GZyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Ram Telematicsyes
Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Displayyes
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Uconnect 12.0" w/Navigationyes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
115V Auxiliary Power Outletyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Mopar Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)yes
Trailer Camera Wiringyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Mopar 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Delete Pickup Boxyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyes
17" x 6.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length260.8 in.
Curb weight6565 lbs.
Gross weight11100 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Angle of approach18.3 degrees
Height78.4 in.
Maximum payload4540 lbs.
Wheel base169.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Utility Orange
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Ram 3500 Big Horn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars