2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Features & Specs

More about the 2020 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,145
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle13.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,145
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Zyes
Protection Groupyes
Safety Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2ZZyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Max Tow Packageyes
Quick Order Package 2HZyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,145
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,145
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Premium I Speakersyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Ram Telematicsyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Displayyes
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
115V Auxiliary Power Outletyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,145
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Front head room39.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,145
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Delete Pickup Boxyes
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
MOPAR 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitchyes
Rear Sliding Windowyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)yes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
17" x 6.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Trailer Camera Wiringyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length232.0 in.
Curb weight6402 lbs.
Gross weight11000 lbs.
Ground clearance13.3 in.
Angle of approach23.2 degrees
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload4600 lbs.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Utility Orange
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Case IH Red
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,145
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.

