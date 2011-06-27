2020 Ram 3500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3500 Regular Cab
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 Crew Cab
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 Mega Cab
Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2020 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 3500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ram 3500 in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Ram 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- Ram 3500 2019
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster City
- 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2020 1500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500