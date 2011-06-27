  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle53.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Zyes
Protection Groupyes
Safety Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2ZZyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Max Tow Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Towing Technology Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2HZyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Displayyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
115V Auxiliary Power Outletyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Delete Pickup Boxyes
20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
MOPAR 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitchyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
17" x 6.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length260.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity23000 lbs.
Curb weight6920 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance11.5 in.
Angle of approach23.2 degrees
Height78.4 in.
Maximum payload4480 lbs.
Wheel base169.0 in.
Width83.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
