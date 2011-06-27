2019 Ram 3500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3500 Regular Cab
Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 Crew Cab
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
3500 Mega Cab
Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2019 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 3500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ram 3500 in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Ram 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- Ram 3500 2019
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster City
- 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2020 1500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500