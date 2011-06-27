Used 2018 Ram 3500 SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|32.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
|Snow Chief Group
|yes
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group
|yes
|Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group
|yes
|Protection Group
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|Cold Weather Group
|yes
|Luxury Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2FG
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2EG
|yes
|Quick Order Package 22G
|yes
|Quick Order Package 28G
|yes
|Max Tow Package
|yes
|Quick Order Package 26G
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|Front Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display
|yes
|Premium I Speakers
|yes
|Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted
|yes
|Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat
|yes
|Power Adjustable Pedals
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
|MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch
|yes
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Delete Pickup Box
|yes
|MOPAR 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitch
|yes
|LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|yes
|Clearance Lamps
|yes
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|yes
|18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|17" x 6.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|yes
|Add Full Size Spare Tire
|yes
|LED Bed Lighting
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|230.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|30800 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10300 lbs.
|Height
|78.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|3920 lbs.
|Wheel base
|140.5 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
