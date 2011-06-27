  1. Home
Used 2018 Ram 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2018 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2FGyes
Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Quick Order Package 28Gyes
Max Tow Packageyes
Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Displayyes
Premium I Speakersyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Delete Pickup Boxyes
MOPAR 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitchyes
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
17" x 6.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Measurements
Length230.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity30800 lbs.
Gross weight10300 lbs.
Height78.5 in.
Maximum payload3920 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Case IH Red
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles