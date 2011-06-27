  1. Home
Used 2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Features & Specs

More about the 2018 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 2FKyes
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Longhorn Southfork Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Kyes
Protection Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Kyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Leather Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Clearance Lampsyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels w/Walnut Pocketsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Power Sunroofyes
LT235/80R17E Black Sidewall All-Season Tiresyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Delete Spray In Bedlineryes
Measurements
Angle of departure25.6 degrees
Length237.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity17020 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach25.1 degrees
Height79.8 in.
Maximum payload3860 lbs.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Pearl White
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Cattle Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
