  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2016 Ram 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ram 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,655
See 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle50.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,655
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,655
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 28Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,655
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,655
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,655
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Clearance Lampsyes
17" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Angle of departure24.7 degrees
Length248.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity29170 lbs.
Curb weight6611 lbs.
Gross weight11000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Angle of approach20.9 degrees
Height78.3 in.
Maximum payload4390 lbs.
Wheel base160.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Red
  • Agriculture Red
  • Bright Green
  • Yellow
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Construction Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Hills Green
  • Holland Blue
  • Light Cream
  • Light Green
  • Power Tan
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Omaha Orange
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Tree Green
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,655
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ram 3500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles