Used 2016 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Just above a lemon
We haul our horses around a lot for camping and shows so our standards and needs for a truck are very specific. No point raging on this truck to much as I could write a book on all the issues we have had, but wow, what a disappointment. Not everything is bad, but what is, is a big deal when your hauling live animals. Dodge really missed the mark on this truck! Very uncomfortable seating, rough ride when not hauling the trailer, several issues from the brakes, to the engine. Think we will go back to a chevy...
They are well designed
Bullet proof Cummins and smooth tranny coupled with great braking and precise steering are the things that brought me back to Ram. Only con is that with a sub under back seat takes away from lots of storage space. For a crew cab lack of storage in cab is disappointing but worth working around. Another negative and it can be real annoying, when pulling our 5th wheel from a stop and with aggressive throttle their is a loud reverberation through the driveline originating from what I have found out from others to be rear leaf spring issue. By feathering the throttle on start with a load the noise is pretty much null, but it's still a nuisance to know that engineering should have eliminated this defect prior to production.
Lots of grunt
This is a DIESEL 6.7 CUMMINS that could pull down a house if needed.
Great truck
