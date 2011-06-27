  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2016 Ram 3500
  5. Used 2016 Ram 3500 Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 3500
5(50%)4(25%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all 3500s for sale
List Price Range
$35,473 - $52,992
Used 3500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Just above a lemon

Trail Boss, 02/06/2018
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

We haul our horses around a lot for camping and shows so our standards and needs for a truck are very specific. No point raging on this truck to much as I could write a book on all the issues we have had, but wow, what a disappointment. Not everything is bad, but what is, is a big deal when your hauling live animals. Dodge really missed the mark on this truck! Very uncomfortable seating, rough ride when not hauling the trailer, several issues from the brakes, to the engine. Think we will go back to a chevy...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

They are well designed

Craig S, 12/19/2018
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bullet proof Cummins and smooth tranny coupled with great braking and precise steering are the things that brought me back to Ram. Only con is that with a sub under back seat takes away from lots of storage space. For a crew cab lack of storage in cab is disappointing but worth working around. Another negative and it can be real annoying, when pulling our 5th wheel from a stop and with aggressive throttle their is a loud reverberation through the driveline originating from what I have found out from others to be rear leaf spring issue. By feathering the throttle on start with a load the noise is pretty much null, but it's still a nuisance to know that engineering should have eliminated this defect prior to production.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Lots of grunt

mwm18770, 10/11/2018
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a DIESEL 6.7 CUMMINS that could pull down a house if needed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

N/a

Larry Cline, 03/15/2020
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great truck

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3500s for sale

Related Used 2016 Ram 3500 Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles