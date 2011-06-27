  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2015 Ram 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ram 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,870
See 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,870
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,870
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,870
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 28Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Smoker's Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,870
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,870
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Premium I Speakersyes
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,870
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
17" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Fog Lampsyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Angle of departure25.6 degrees
Length230.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity17560 lbs.
Curb weight6369 lbs.
Gross weight10300 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Angle of approach25.1 degrees
Height78.5 in.
Maximum payload3930 lbs.
Wheel base140.4 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,870
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,870
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ram 3500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles