Used 2014 Ram 3500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3500 Regular Cab
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,912*
Total Cash Price
$44,087
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,421*
Total Cash Price
$53,706
SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,912*
Total Cash Price
$44,087
SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,038*
Total Cash Price
$44,888
3500 Crew Cab
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,535*
Total Cash Price
$41,682
Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,360*
Total Cash Price
$56,511
Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,737*
Total Cash Price
$58,916
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,486*
Total Cash Price
$57,313
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,912*
Total Cash Price
$44,087
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,038*
Total Cash Price
$44,888
Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,666*
Total Cash Price
$48,896
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,098*
Total Cash Price
$42,083
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,235*
Total Cash Price
$55,710
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,284*
Total Cash Price
$40,079
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,284*
Total Cash Price
$40,079
Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,169*
Total Cash Price
$52,103
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,350*
Total Cash Price
$43,686
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,863*
Total Cash Price
$59,718
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,601*
Total Cash Price
$45,289
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,858*
Total Cash Price
$53,305
3500 Mega Cab
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,481*
Total Cash Price
$50,900
SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,481*
Total Cash Price
$50,900
Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,355*
Total Cash Price
$50,099
Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,541*
Total Cash Price
$48,095
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,038*
Total Cash Price
$44,888
SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,355*
Total Cash Price
$50,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,635
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,081
|$3,251
|$521
|$2,151
|$8,270
|Repairs
|$543
|$630
|$736
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,349
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,551
|Financing
|$2,371
|$1,907
|$1,411
|$883
|$319
|$6,892
|Depreciation
|$7,597
|$3,397
|$3,035
|$2,758
|$2,532
|$19,318
|Fuel
|$2,915
|$3,003
|$3,092
|$3,186
|$3,281
|$15,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,102
|$11,163
|$12,702
|$9,417
|$10,529
|$61,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$6,865
|Maintenance
|$1,542
|$1,317
|$3,960
|$635
|$2,620
|$10,074
|Repairs
|$662
|$768
|$896
|$1,047
|$1,219
|$4,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,861
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,107
|Financing
|$2,888
|$2,324
|$1,719
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,395
|Depreciation
|$9,254
|$4,138
|$3,697
|$3,359
|$3,085
|$23,533
|Fuel
|$3,551
|$3,658
|$3,767
|$3,881
|$3,997
|$18,854
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,051
|$13,598
|$15,473
|$11,472
|$12,826
|$75,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Regular Cab SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,635
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,081
|$3,251
|$521
|$2,151
|$8,270
|Repairs
|$543
|$630
|$736
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,349
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,551
|Financing
|$2,371
|$1,907
|$1,411
|$883
|$319
|$6,892
|Depreciation
|$7,597
|$3,397
|$3,035
|$2,758
|$2,532
|$19,318
|Fuel
|$2,915
|$3,003
|$3,092
|$3,186
|$3,281
|$15,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,102
|$11,163
|$12,702
|$9,417
|$10,529
|$61,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Regular Cab SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,738
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$1,101
|$3,310
|$531
|$2,190
|$8,420
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,391
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,597
|Financing
|$2,414
|$1,942
|$1,437
|$899
|$325
|$7,017
|Depreciation
|$7,735
|$3,459
|$3,090
|$2,808
|$2,578
|$19,669
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,431
|$11,366
|$12,933
|$9,588
|$10,721
|$63,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,328
|Maintenance
|$1,197
|$1,022
|$3,073
|$493
|$2,033
|$7,819
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,220
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,412
|Financing
|$2,241
|$1,803
|$1,334
|$835
|$302
|$6,516
|Depreciation
|$7,182
|$3,212
|$2,869
|$2,607
|$2,394
|$18,264
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,114
|$10,554
|$12,009
|$8,903
|$9,955
|$58,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,223
|Maintenance
|$1,623
|$1,386
|$4,167
|$668
|$2,757
|$10,600
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,010
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,270
|Financing
|$3,039
|$2,445
|$1,809
|$1,132
|$409
|$8,834
|Depreciation
|$9,737
|$4,354
|$3,890
|$3,535
|$3,246
|$24,762
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,203
|$14,309
|$16,281
|$12,071
|$13,497
|$79,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$7,531
|Maintenance
|$1,692
|$1,445
|$4,344
|$697
|$2,874
|$11,051
|Repairs
|$726
|$842
|$983
|$1,148
|$1,338
|$5,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,138
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,409
|Financing
|$3,168
|$2,549
|$1,886
|$1,180
|$426
|$9,210
|Depreciation
|$10,152
|$4,539
|$4,056
|$3,685
|$3,384
|$25,816
|Fuel
|$3,896
|$4,013
|$4,132
|$4,257
|$4,385
|$20,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,190
|$14,918
|$16,974
|$12,585
|$14,071
|$82,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$1,507
|$1,553
|$7,326
|Maintenance
|$1,646
|$1,406
|$4,226
|$678
|$2,796
|$10,751
|Repairs
|$706
|$819
|$957
|$1,117
|$1,301
|$4,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,053
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,316
|Financing
|$3,082
|$2,480
|$1,835
|$1,148
|$415
|$8,959
|Depreciation
|$9,876
|$4,416
|$3,945
|$3,585
|$3,292
|$25,114
|Fuel
|$3,790
|$3,904
|$4,020
|$4,141
|$4,266
|$20,120
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,532
|$14,512
|$16,512
|$12,242
|$13,688
|$80,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,635
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,081
|$3,251
|$521
|$2,151
|$8,270
|Repairs
|$543
|$630
|$736
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,349
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,551
|Financing
|$2,371
|$1,907
|$1,411
|$883
|$319
|$6,892
|Depreciation
|$7,597
|$3,397
|$3,035
|$2,758
|$2,532
|$19,318
|Fuel
|$2,915
|$3,003
|$3,092
|$3,186
|$3,281
|$15,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,102
|$11,163
|$12,702
|$9,417
|$10,529
|$61,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,738
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$1,101
|$3,310
|$531
|$2,190
|$8,420
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,391
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,597
|Financing
|$2,414
|$1,942
|$1,437
|$899
|$325
|$7,017
|Depreciation
|$7,735
|$3,459
|$3,090
|$2,808
|$2,578
|$19,669
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,431
|$11,366
|$12,933
|$9,588
|$10,721
|$63,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,250
|Maintenance
|$1,404
|$1,199
|$3,605
|$578
|$2,385
|$9,172
|Repairs
|$603
|$699
|$816
|$953
|$1,110
|$4,181
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,605
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,829
|Financing
|$2,629
|$2,115
|$1,565
|$980
|$354
|$7,643
|Depreciation
|$8,425
|$3,767
|$3,366
|$3,059
|$2,808
|$21,426
|Fuel
|$3,233
|$3,331
|$3,429
|$3,533
|$3,639
|$17,165
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,076
|$12,381
|$14,087
|$10,444
|$11,678
|$68,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,379
|Maintenance
|$1,209
|$1,032
|$3,103
|$498
|$2,053
|$7,894
|Repairs
|$519
|$602
|$702
|$820
|$956
|$3,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,242
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,435
|Financing
|$2,263
|$1,821
|$1,347
|$843
|$305
|$6,578
|Depreciation
|$7,251
|$3,242
|$2,897
|$2,632
|$2,417
|$18,440
|Fuel
|$2,783
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,132
|$14,774
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,279
|$10,655
|$12,124
|$8,989
|$10,051
|$59,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,341
|$1,382
|$1,423
|$1,465
|$1,510
|$7,121
|Maintenance
|$1,600
|$1,366
|$4,107
|$659
|$2,717
|$10,450
|Repairs
|$687
|$796
|$930
|$1,086
|$1,265
|$4,764
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,968
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,223
|Financing
|$2,995
|$2,410
|$1,783
|$1,116
|$403
|$8,708
|Depreciation
|$9,599
|$4,292
|$3,835
|$3,485
|$3,200
|$24,411
|Fuel
|$3,683
|$3,795
|$3,907
|$4,025
|$4,146
|$19,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,874
|$14,106
|$16,050
|$11,900
|$13,305
|$78,235
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,123
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$983
|$2,955
|$474
|$1,955
|$7,518
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,135
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,319
|Financing
|$2,155
|$1,734
|$1,283
|$803
|$290
|$6,265
|Depreciation
|$6,906
|$3,088
|$2,759
|$2,507
|$2,302
|$17,562
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,456
|$10,148
|$11,547
|$8,561
|$9,572
|$56,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,123
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$983
|$2,955
|$474
|$1,955
|$7,518
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,135
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,319
|Financing
|$2,155
|$1,734
|$1,283
|$803
|$290
|$6,265
|Depreciation
|$6,906
|$3,088
|$2,759
|$2,507
|$2,302
|$17,562
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,456
|$10,148
|$11,547
|$8,561
|$9,572
|$56,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,370
|$1,412
|$6,660
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$1,278
|$3,842
|$616
|$2,542
|$9,773
|Repairs
|$642
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,776
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,015
|Financing
|$2,802
|$2,254
|$1,668
|$1,044
|$377
|$8,145
|Depreciation
|$8,978
|$4,014
|$3,587
|$3,259
|$2,993
|$22,831
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,393
|$13,192
|$15,011
|$11,129
|$12,444
|$73,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$1,255
|$1,071
|$3,221
|$517
|$2,131
|$8,195
|Repairs
|$538
|$625
|$729
|$851
|$992
|$3,735
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,327
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,528
|Financing
|$2,349
|$1,890
|$1,398
|$875
|$316
|$6,829
|Depreciation
|$7,528
|$3,366
|$3,007
|$2,733
|$2,509
|$19,143
|Fuel
|$2,889
|$2,976
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,336
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,937
|$11,061
|$12,586
|$9,331
|$10,433
|$61,350
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,633
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$1,465
|$4,403
|$706
|$2,913
|$11,202
|Repairs
|$736
|$854
|$997
|$1,164
|$1,356
|$5,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,181
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,455
|Financing
|$3,211
|$2,584
|$1,912
|$1,196
|$432
|$9,335
|Depreciation
|$10,290
|$4,601
|$4,111
|$3,735
|$3,430
|$26,167
|Fuel
|$3,949
|$4,068
|$4,188
|$4,315
|$4,445
|$20,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,519
|$15,121
|$17,205
|$12,756
|$14,262
|$83,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,789
|Maintenance
|$1,301
|$1,111
|$3,339
|$536
|$2,209
|$8,495
|Repairs
|$558
|$647
|$756
|$883
|$1,028
|$3,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,413
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,620
|Financing
|$2,435
|$1,959
|$1,450
|$907
|$328
|$7,079
|Depreciation
|$7,804
|$3,489
|$3,118
|$2,833
|$2,601
|$19,845
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,595
|$11,467
|$13,048
|$9,674
|$10,816
|$63,601
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,814
|Maintenance
|$1,531
|$1,307
|$3,930
|$630
|$2,600
|$9,999
|Repairs
|$657
|$762
|$890
|$1,039
|$1,210
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,840
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,084
|Financing
|$2,866
|$2,306
|$1,706
|$1,068
|$386
|$8,332
|Depreciation
|$9,185
|$4,107
|$3,669
|$3,334
|$3,062
|$23,357
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,886
|$13,497
|$15,358
|$11,386
|$12,731
|$74,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$1,462
|$1,248
|$3,753
|$602
|$2,483
|$9,548
|Repairs
|$627
|$728
|$850
|$992
|$1,156
|$4,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,711
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,945
|Financing
|$2,737
|$2,202
|$1,629
|$1,020
|$368
|$7,957
|Depreciation
|$8,771
|$3,922
|$3,504
|$3,184
|$2,924
|$22,304
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,899
|$12,888
|$14,665
|$10,872
|$12,156
|$71,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Mega Cab SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$1,462
|$1,248
|$3,753
|$602
|$2,483
|$9,548
|Repairs
|$627
|$728
|$850
|$992
|$1,156
|$4,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,711
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,945
|Financing
|$2,737
|$2,202
|$1,629
|$1,020
|$368
|$7,957
|Depreciation
|$8,771
|$3,922
|$3,504
|$3,184
|$2,924
|$22,304
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,899
|$12,888
|$14,665
|$10,872
|$12,156
|$71,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,404
|Maintenance
|$1,439
|$1,229
|$3,694
|$593
|$2,444
|$9,398
|Repairs
|$618
|$716
|$836
|$976
|$1,138
|$4,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,669
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,899
|Financing
|$2,694
|$2,168
|$1,604
|$1,004
|$363
|$7,831
|Depreciation
|$8,633
|$3,860
|$3,449
|$3,134
|$2,878
|$21,953
|Fuel
|$3,313
|$3,413
|$3,514
|$3,620
|$3,729
|$17,588
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,570
|$12,685
|$14,434
|$10,701
|$11,965
|$70,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,148
|Maintenance
|$1,381
|$1,180
|$3,546
|$569
|$2,346
|$9,022
|Repairs
|$593
|$688
|$803
|$937
|$1,092
|$4,112
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,562
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,783
|Financing
|$2,586
|$2,081
|$1,540
|$964
|$348
|$7,518
|Depreciation
|$8,287
|$3,706
|$3,311
|$3,008
|$2,762
|$21,074
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,373
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,747
|$12,178
|$13,856
|$10,273
|$11,486
|$67,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,738
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$1,101
|$3,310
|$531
|$2,190
|$8,420
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,391
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,597
|Financing
|$2,414
|$1,942
|$1,437
|$899
|$325
|$7,017
|Depreciation
|$7,735
|$3,459
|$3,090
|$2,808
|$2,578
|$19,669
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,431
|$11,366
|$12,933
|$9,588
|$10,721
|$63,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 3500 Mega Cab SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,404
|Maintenance
|$1,439
|$1,229
|$3,694
|$593
|$2,444
|$9,398
|Repairs
|$618
|$716
|$836
|$976
|$1,138
|$4,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,669
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,899
|Financing
|$2,694
|$2,168
|$1,604
|$1,004
|$363
|$7,831
|Depreciation
|$8,633
|$3,860
|$3,449
|$3,134
|$2,878
|$21,953
|Fuel
|$3,313
|$3,413
|$3,514
|$3,620
|$3,729
|$17,588
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,570
|$12,685
|$14,434
|$10,701
|$11,965
|$70,355
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 3500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ram 3500 in Virginia is:not available
