  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2013 Ram 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ram 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,815
See 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,815
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,815
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 28Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,815
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Premium I Speakersyes
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Accessyes
Black Switchesyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetoothyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,815
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,815
18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
17" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Camerayes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Fog Lampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Maximum towing capacity17900 lbs.
Curb weight6010 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Maximum payload4090 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Western Brown
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,815
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,815
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,815
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ram 3500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles