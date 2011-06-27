  1. Home
Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Laramie Limited Edition Quick Order Package 2FMyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Laramie Longhorn Edition Quick Order Package 28Kyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Laramie Longhorn Edition Quick Order Package 2FKyes
Laramie Limited Edition Quick Order Package 26Myes
Laramie Limited Edition Quick Order Package 28Myes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Laramie Longhorn Edition Quick Order Package 26Kyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Black Switchesyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Camerayes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Measurements
Maximum towing capacity16950 lbs.
Curb weight6866 lbs.
Gross weight11300 lbs.
Maximum payload4430 lbs.
Wheel base168.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Western Brown/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Prairie Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Cattle Tan, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
