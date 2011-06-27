Used 2013 Ram 3500 Consumer Reviews

2013 RAM 3500 a poor choice. scott.hilpert@gmail.com , 12/06/2015 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased new from dealer, been in the shop overnight more than 30 days in less than 3 years and 40k miles of ownership. Very dissatisfied with the reliability of the RAM truck surrounding the fantastic Cummins engine. AISIN transmission has been repaired no less than 3 times. Problems with navigation, seating, electrical, ball joints, the list goes on and on. Also have had to deal with 5 recalls. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tough tow truck with a limousine ride Jeff Smith , 11/20/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a hard-working diesel 4x4 tow truck with 50,000+ miles now. (Diesel was not a review menu choice.) Use it to move equipment, tractors, trailers, boats, etc on hitch (not a 5th wheel.) Replaced Ram '05 3500 5.9 diesel 4x4 with this 6.7. Had to evolve with DEF, particle filter regeneration and more restrictive fuel requirements, but was rewarded with much better performance AND fuel mileage! Expect more than 20 mpg at highway speeds after ~10K miles and closer to ~25-27 driving 50-60 mph country roads. Hyper-miling techniques help a lot with a 4-ton truck. Cabin creature comforts, fit & finish are a quantum leap. Also use it to commute for up to 700 miles in a day: great ride for a 1-ton truck with superior road presence. Ram boxes are very convenient lockable storage; there's plenty of cabin storage, too. Always serviced at dealership, so recalls were transparent to me. Have had repeat bothersome issue with "water in fuel filter" warning, but no other problems. Had the vibration/ shake at highway speed issue one day after a long period of not driving it - loaded 1,000#(+) equipment that afternoon and vibration disappeared. She apparently likes to work! At the price of new vehicles nowadays, I hope to get many more years of service out of this truck. So far, I feel confident that I can expect that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

JUNK & RECALLS GALORE madmom , 09/30/2015 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful TOO MANY RECALLS FOR A 2013 TRUCK!!! CHECK ENGINE LIGHT COMES ON WHEN TRUCK NEEDS "COMPUTER UPDATES" SO OFF TO DEALERSHIP AGAIN AND AGAIN... NOW AT 37K Miles, something caused the serpentine belt to break with such force it broke the fan into pieces, breaking the radiator while pulling the horse trailer with 2 horses. Now it is back at a dealership again, this time 6 hours away from where we live. Been there since 9/19, it is now 9/30/15... I was just informed the PARTS ARE STILL NOT IN!!! of course none of this is covered under "basic warranty." They want you to pay out the nose for their extended warranty so when the $59.00 serpentine belt breaks - you might be covered. NO MORE CHRYSLER PRODUCTS FOR US! RODEO SPONSOR OR NOT! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse