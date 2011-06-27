Used 2013 Ram 3500 Consumer Reviews
2013 RAM 3500 a poor choice.
Purchased new from dealer, been in the shop overnight more than 30 days in less than 3 years and 40k miles of ownership. Very dissatisfied with the reliability of the RAM truck surrounding the fantastic Cummins engine. AISIN transmission has been repaired no less than 3 times. Problems with navigation, seating, electrical, ball joints, the list goes on and on. Also have had to deal with 5 recalls.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Tough tow truck with a limousine ride
This is a hard-working diesel 4x4 tow truck with 50,000+ miles now. (Diesel was not a review menu choice.) Use it to move equipment, tractors, trailers, boats, etc on hitch (not a 5th wheel.) Replaced Ram '05 3500 5.9 diesel 4x4 with this 6.7. Had to evolve with DEF, particle filter regeneration and more restrictive fuel requirements, but was rewarded with much better performance AND fuel mileage! Expect more than 20 mpg at highway speeds after ~10K miles and closer to ~25-27 driving 50-60 mph country roads. Hyper-miling techniques help a lot with a 4-ton truck. Cabin creature comforts, fit & finish are a quantum leap. Also use it to commute for up to 700 miles in a day: great ride for a 1-ton truck with superior road presence. Ram boxes are very convenient lockable storage; there's plenty of cabin storage, too. Always serviced at dealership, so recalls were transparent to me. Have had repeat bothersome issue with "water in fuel filter" warning, but no other problems. Had the vibration/ shake at highway speed issue one day after a long period of not driving it - loaded 1,000#(+) equipment that afternoon and vibration disappeared. She apparently likes to work! At the price of new vehicles nowadays, I hope to get many more years of service out of this truck. So far, I feel confident that I can expect that.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
JUNK & RECALLS GALORE
TOO MANY RECALLS FOR A 2013 TRUCK!!! CHECK ENGINE LIGHT COMES ON WHEN TRUCK NEEDS "COMPUTER UPDATES" SO OFF TO DEALERSHIP AGAIN AND AGAIN... NOW AT 37K Miles, something caused the serpentine belt to break with such force it broke the fan into pieces, breaking the radiator while pulling the horse trailer with 2 horses. Now it is back at a dealership again, this time 6 hours away from where we live. Been there since 9/19, it is now 9/30/15... I was just informed the PARTS ARE STILL NOT IN!!! of course none of this is covered under "basic warranty." They want you to pay out the nose for their extended warranty so when the $59.00 serpentine belt breaks - you might be covered. NO MORE CHRYSLER PRODUCTS FOR US! RODEO SPONSOR OR NOT!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A member of the family
6.7 L Diesel (but it isn’t a review menu choice) automatic trans. Big dually but on highway steady gets 21 mpg, never worse than 15 in town. Has never broken down or been in shop for anything but a couple of warranty recall campaigns and regular service. Bought it used in 2015 and as of 10/18 and 59700 miles a winner. Didn’t get all the bells but a few whistles. Tradesmen issue with creature comforts built to haul work and family. Very roomy interior for everyone comfortably. Fits in garage door and it is a 4x4, though my garage is deeper than most. Out of the five new vehicles and four used ones I purchased over the years, this is my favorite.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3500
Related Used 2013 Ram 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 1500
- 2019 3500
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500