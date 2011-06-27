  1. Home
Used 2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2012 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle50.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,315
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Max Tow Packageyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2EHyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2FHyes
Single Rear Wheel Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,315
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,315
leather trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Media Center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Front and Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDDyes
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memoryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,315
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,315
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Add Clearance Lampsyes
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Rambox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight7581 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees
Maximum payload2920 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length248.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity18300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sagebrush Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Tequila Sunrise Pearlcoat
  • Sagebrush Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
  • Dark Slate, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,315
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,315
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
