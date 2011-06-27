  1. Home
Used 2012 Ram 3500 ST Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,000
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Caseyes
ST Quick Order Package 2FAyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Power and Remote Entry Groupyes
ST Quick Order Package 2EAyes
Max Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Delete Carpetyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Rear Sliding Windowyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight6901 lbs.
Gross weight12000 lbs.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload5100 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity22750 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Tequila Sunrise Pearlcoat
  • Sagebrush Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles