Used 2011 Ram 3500 ST Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Torque
|650 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.7 l
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 3000 rpm
|Turning circle
|49.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|ST Quick Order Package 2EA
|yes
|Single Rear Wheel Group
|yes
|ST Quick Order Package 2FA
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Front & Rear Rubber Floormats
|yes
|Delete Carpet
|yes
|ST Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.2 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Add Clearance Lamps
|yes
|Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group
|yes
|LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|Protection Group
|yes
|Spray In Bedliner
|yes
|LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Chrome Accents Group (Late Availability)
|yes
|Chrome Appearance Group
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Front track
|69.5 in.
|Curb weight
|7663 lbs.
|Gross weight
|12300 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|23.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|4640 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|26.0 degrees
|Length
|259.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|21000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.6 in.
|Height
|78.3 in.
|Wheel base
|169.5 in.
|Width
|96.4 in.
|Rear track
|75.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|LT235/80R E tires
|yes
|17 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,775
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
