Used 2011 Ram 3500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2011 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,150
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,150
ST Quick Order Package 2EAyes
ST Quick Order Package 2FAyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,150
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Smoker's Groupyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floormatsyes
Delete Carpetyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Protection Groupyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Chrome Accents Group (Late Availability)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight7169 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees
Maximum payload2930 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16750 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height78.4 in.
Wheel base148.9 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Green
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearl Coat
  • Light Cream
  • Yellow
  • Omaha Orange
  • Dark Brown
  • Bright Red
  • National Fire Safety Lime Yellow
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,150
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,150
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
