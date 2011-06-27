  1. Home
Used 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Features & Specs

Overview
$48,605
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$48,605
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$48,605
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
$48,605
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle47.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
$48,605
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
$48,605
Laramie Quick Order Package 2EHyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2FHyes
In-Car Entertainment
$48,605
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$48,605
leather trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$48,605
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$48,605
Media Center 730Nyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floormatsyes
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memoryyes
Instrumentation
$48,605
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$48,605
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
Rear Seats
$48,605
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$48,605
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Chrome Accents Group (Late Availability)yes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Monotone Paintyes
Measurements
$48,605
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight7019 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Maximum payload3080 lbs.
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16950 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
$48,605
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Graystone Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Graystone Pearl Coat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearl Coat/Light Graystone Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Light Graystone Pearl Coat
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
  • Dark Slate, leather
Tires & Wheels
$48,605
LT265/70R E tiresyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$48,605
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$48,605
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
