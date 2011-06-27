  1. Home
Used 2011 Ram 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,170
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 430yes
Premium I Speakersyes
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Media Center 430Nyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Fog Lampsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Accents Group (Late Availability)yes
Spray In Bedlineryes
17" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight6834 lbs.
Gross weight12000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload5170 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length230.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity22700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width96.2 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
