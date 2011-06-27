  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 2500
  4. 2022 Ram 2500
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ram 2500 Lone Star Specs & Features

More about the 2022 2500
More about the 2022 2500
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,230
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity3,230 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Angle of departure25.8 degrees
Bed Length76.3 in.
Curb weight6,766 lbs.
Gross weight10,000 lbs.
Ground clearance13.1 in.
Height80.2 in.
Length238.8 in.
Maximum payload3,230 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.5 in.
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Utility Orange
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Republic Blue Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ram 2500 Lone Star info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models