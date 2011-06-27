2022 Ram 2500 Tradesman Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,570
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|32.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|20,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|3,530 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|vinyl
|yes
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.6 in.
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|18.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.5 degrees
|Bed Length
|98.3 in.
|Curb weight
|6,470 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10,000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.1 in.
|Height
|78.1 in.
|Length
|260.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|3,530 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|20,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Turning circle
|53.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|169.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|LT245/70R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
