2022 Ram 2500 Laramie Specs & Features

More about the 2022 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity2,910 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.8 in.
Rear leg room43.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach23.3 degrees
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Bed Length76.3 in.
Curb weight7,088 lbs.
Gross weight10,000 lbs.
Ground clearance13.1 in.
Height80.1 in.
Length249.9 in.
Maximum payload2,910 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.5 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Pearl White
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Mountain Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
