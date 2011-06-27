  1. Home
2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 2021 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,535
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 2GPyes
Power Wagon Off Road Packageyes
RamBox Utility Groupyes
Safety Groupyes
Power Wagon Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
75th Anniversary Editionyes
Power Wagon Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Towing Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Ram Telematicsyes
17 Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 12.0" w/Navigationyes
Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
Leather Trim 40/20/40 Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
17" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Wagon Badging Deleteyes
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detectionyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Mopar Trailer Camera Wiring w/No Camerayes
Power Sunroofyes
Power Fold-Away Heated Mirrorsyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Mopar Spray-In Bedlineryes
Measurements
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length238.8 in.
Gross weight8565 lbs.
Ground clearance14.2 in.
Angle of approach29.4 degrees
Height80.9 in.
Wheel base149.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Anvil Clear Coat
  • Anvil Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Molten Orange/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Molten Orange
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Mountain Brown, leather
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Adjustable stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

