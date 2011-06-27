2021 Ram 2500 Longhorn Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Torque
|429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group
|yes
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group
|yes
|RamBox Utility Group
|yes
|Safety Group
|yes
|Body Color Bumper Group
|yes
|Cold Weather Group
|yes
|Towing Technology Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2HK
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2GK
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|506 watts stereo output
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Ram Telematics
|yes
|Premium Leather Bucket Seats
|yes
|Uconnect 12.0" w/Navigation
|yes
|Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted
|yes
|Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscription
|yes
|Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscription
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|Clearance Lamps
|yes
|Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera
|yes
|20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
|yes
|20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels w/Walnut Pockets
|yes
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|Delete Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|Mopar Trailer Camera Wiring w/No Camera
|yes
|Chrome Tow Hooks
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch
|yes
|Deployable Bed Step
|yes
|LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Angle of departure
|23.6 degrees
|Length
|238.8 in.
|Gross weight
|10000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.8 degrees
|Height
|78.2 in.
|Wheel base
|149.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,080
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
