2021 Ram 2500 Lone Star Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Snow Chief Groupyes
Tech Packageyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Off Road Packageyes
Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Safety Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Night Editionyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
RamBox Utility Groupyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Quick Order Package 2HYyes
Towing Technology Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2GYyes
Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ram Telematicsyes
Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Displayyes
115V Auxiliary Front Power Outletyes
Uconnect 12.0" w/Navigationyes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Ram Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Ram Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Mopar Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.8 in.
Rear leg room43.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)yes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Tow Hooksyes
Decal Deleteyes
Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Mopar Trailer Camera Wiring w/No Camerayes
Power Sunroofyes
Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Mopar Spray-In Bedlineryes
Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length249.9 in.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Ground clearance13.1 in.
Angle of approach23.3 degrees
Height80.1 in.
Wheel base160.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Utility Orange
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

