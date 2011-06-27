2021 Ram 2500 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LaramieLaramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
- $500 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 02/01/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning Lessee bonus may be available to eligible customers.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 02/01/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 01/03/2022
- Special APR - Expires 02/01/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 5.9% 72 01/05/2021 02/01/2021 3.9% 60 01/05/2021 02/01/2021 0% 36 01/05/2021 02/01/2021 2.9% 48 01/05/2021 02/01/2021
