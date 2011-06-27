  1. Home
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star Features & Specs

More about the 2019 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,100
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,100
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Safety Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2ZYyes
Big Horn/Lone Star Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
RamBox Utility Groupyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Big Horn/Lone Star Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Quick Order Package 2HYyes
Towing Technology Groupyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,100
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Displayyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
115V Auxiliary Power Outletyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Delete Pickup Boxyes
20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Tow Hooksyes
Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length238.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity19370 lbs.
Curb weight6345 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Ground clearance11.1 in.
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Height78.2 in.
EPA interior volume124.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3650 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • New Holland Blue
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,100
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.

