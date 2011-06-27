  1. Home
Used 2018 Ram 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2018 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle50.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Gyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Quick Order Package 2FGyes
Quick Order Package 2EGyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Displayyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Rear Power Sliding Windowyes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Tow Hooksyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Power Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length248.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity17170 lbs.
Curb weight6784 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Height74.1 in.
Maximum payload2216 lbs.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Case IH Red/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • New Holland Blue/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
