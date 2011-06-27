  1. Home
Used 2018 Ram 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2018 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2FGyes
Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Preparatory Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Gyes
Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Displayyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium I Speakersyes
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Delete Pickup Boxyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Fog Lampsyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Power Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity17490 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Height75.7 in.
Maximum payload2560 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
