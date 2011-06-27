  1. Home
Used 2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star Features & Specs

More about the 2018 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,240
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,240
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2EYyes
Sport Appearance Groupyes
Snow Chief Groupyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2FYyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Off Road Packageyes
Protection Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Harvest Editionyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 22Yyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Yyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Preparatory Groupyes
Lone Star Silver Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,240
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,240
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Displayyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Sport Bench Seatyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,240
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,240
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Delete Pickup Boxyes
20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Power Fold Black Trailer Tow Mirroryes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Body Color Running Boardsyes
Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length259.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16660 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload2080 lbs.
Wheel base168.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Exterior Colors
  • Case IH Red/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • New Holland Blue/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,240
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,240
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
