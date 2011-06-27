  1. Home
Used 2018 Ram 2500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2018 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,945
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,945
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Snow Chief Groupyes
Sport Appearance Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Hyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Preparatory Groupyes
Off Road Packageyes
Protection Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2FHyes
Quick Order Package 2EHyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,945
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Leather Trim Sport Front Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memoryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,945
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,945
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,945
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Power Fold Black Trailer Tow Mirror w/Memoryyes
Body Color Running Boardsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity17080 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees
Height77.7 in.
Maximum payload2180 lbs.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Pearl White
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,945
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,945
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
