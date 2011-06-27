  1. Home
Used 2016 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,160
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Smoker's Groupyes
Power Wagon Quick Order Package 22Pyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room65.7 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Power Wagon Badging Deleteyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Power Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9790 lbs.
Curb weight7066 lbs.
Gross weight8510 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees
Height77.7 in.
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Wheel base148.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT285/70R D tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
