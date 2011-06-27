  1. Home
Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman Power Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 2015 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,765
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Smoker's Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Power Wagon Quick Order Package 22Byes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 5.0yes
Delete Carpetyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Power Wagon Badging Deleteyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight7025 lbs.
Gross weight8510 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees
Height77.7 in.
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Wheel base148.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Dark Brown
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
LT285/70R D tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
