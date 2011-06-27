Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,005
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 26Ayes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 22Ayes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Preparatory Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Power and Remote Entry Groupyes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 2FAyes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 2EAyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 5.0yes
Work Grade Vinyl 40/20/40 Bench Seatyes
Delete Carpetyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Rear Sliding Windowyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
18" x 8.0" Steel Wheelsyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Underground Calibrationyes
Measurements
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity17520 lbs.
Curb weight6331 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Height75.7 in.
Maximum payload2670 lbs.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Dark Brown
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
