Used 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,540
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,540
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Convenience Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Power Wagon Quick Order Package 22Jyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,540
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,540
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memoryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,540
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,540
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Clearance Lampsyes
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Power Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight7025 lbs.
Gross weight8510 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees
Height77.7 in.
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Wheel base148.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Western Brown/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,540
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT285/70R D tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
