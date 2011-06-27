  1. Home
Used 2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Smoker's Groupyes
Comfort Groupyes
Power Wagon Quick Order Package 22Pyes
Luxury Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigationyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Accessyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight6700 lbs.
Gross weight8510 lbs.
Angle of approach33.6 degrees
Maximum payload1430 lbs.
Angle of departure26.2 degrees
Length237.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10750 lbs.
Ground clearance14.3 in.
Height81.0 in.
Wheel base149.3 in.
Rear track68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
LT285/70R D tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
