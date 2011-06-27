Used 2014 Ram 2500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
2500 Regular Cab
SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,606*
Total Cash Price
$44,248
SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,226*
Total Cash Price
$38,325
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,761*
Total Cash Price
$36,583
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,197*
Total Cash Price
$39,719
2500 Crew Cab
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,606*
Total Cash Price
$44,248
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,226*
Total Cash Price
$38,325
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,465*
Total Cash Price
$51,216
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,493*
Total Cash Price
$49,823
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,057*
Total Cash Price
$46,687
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,212*
Total Cash Price
$39,022
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,141*
Total Cash Price
$42,506
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,620*
Total Cash Price
$43,551
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,521*
Total Cash Price
$48,429
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,296*
Total Cash Price
$34,841
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,296*
Total Cash Price
$34,841
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,226*
Total Cash Price
$38,325
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,212*
Total Cash Price
$39,022
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,085*
Total Cash Price
$45,293
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,212*
Total Cash Price
$39,022
Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,704*
Total Cash Price
$39,370
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,564*
Total Cash Price
$46,339
2500 Mega Cab
Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,268*
Total Cash Price
$36,235
SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,507*
Total Cash Price
$49,126
SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6a)
True Cost to Own
$59,155*
Total Cash Price
$41,809
Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,733*
Total Cash Price
$37,977
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,620*
Total Cash Price
$43,551
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$73,451*
Total Cash Price
$51,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Regular Cab SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,219
|$5,752
|Maintenance
|$1,462
|$1,292
|$3,795
|$602
|$2,526
|$9,676
|Repairs
|$627
|$728
|$850
|$992
|$1,156
|$4,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,366
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,600
|Financing
|$2,380
|$1,914
|$1,416
|$886
|$320
|$6,916
|Depreciation
|$7,761
|$3,228
|$2,898
|$2,662
|$2,465
|$19,014
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,372
|$11,110
|$13,023
|$9,327
|$10,775
|$62,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Regular Cab SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,982
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,119
|$3,287
|$521
|$2,188
|$8,381
|Repairs
|$543
|$630
|$736
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,252
|Financing
|$2,061
|$1,658
|$1,227
|$768
|$277
|$5,991
|Depreciation
|$6,722
|$2,796
|$2,510
|$2,306
|$2,135
|$16,469
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,913
|$9,623
|$11,279
|$8,078
|$9,332
|$54,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,755
|Maintenance
|$1,209
|$1,068
|$3,137
|$498
|$2,088
|$8,000
|Repairs
|$519
|$602
|$702
|$820
|$956
|$3,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,956
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,149
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,582
|$1,171
|$733
|$265
|$5,718
|Depreciation
|$6,417
|$2,669
|$2,396
|$2,201
|$2,038
|$15,721
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,293
|$2,361
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$11,819
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,189
|$9,185
|$10,767
|$7,711
|$8,908
|$51,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$5,163
|Maintenance
|$1,312
|$1,159
|$3,406
|$540
|$2,267
|$8,686
|Repairs
|$563
|$653
|$763
|$890
|$1,037
|$3,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,124
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,334
|Financing
|$2,136
|$1,718
|$1,271
|$796
|$287
|$6,208
|Depreciation
|$6,967
|$2,898
|$2,601
|$2,389
|$2,213
|$17,068
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,564
|$2,641
|$2,720
|$12,832
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,491
|$9,973
|$11,690
|$8,372
|$9,672
|$56,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,219
|$5,752
|Maintenance
|$1,462
|$1,292
|$3,795
|$602
|$2,526
|$9,676
|Repairs
|$627
|$728
|$850
|$992
|$1,156
|$4,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,366
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,600
|Financing
|$2,380
|$1,914
|$1,416
|$886
|$320
|$6,916
|Depreciation
|$7,761
|$3,228
|$2,898
|$2,662
|$2,465
|$19,014
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,372
|$11,110
|$13,023
|$9,327
|$10,775
|$62,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,982
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,119
|$3,287
|$521
|$2,188
|$8,381
|Repairs
|$543
|$630
|$736
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,252
|Financing
|$2,061
|$1,658
|$1,227
|$768
|$277
|$5,991
|Depreciation
|$6,722
|$2,796
|$2,510
|$2,306
|$2,135
|$16,469
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,913
|$9,623
|$11,279
|$8,078
|$9,332
|$54,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$6,658
|Maintenance
|$1,692
|$1,495
|$4,392
|$697
|$2,924
|$11,200
|Repairs
|$726
|$842
|$983
|$1,148
|$1,338
|$5,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,739
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,009
|Financing
|$2,755
|$2,215
|$1,639
|$1,026
|$370
|$8,006
|Depreciation
|$8,983
|$3,737
|$3,355
|$3,081
|$2,853
|$22,009
|Fuel
|$3,116
|$3,210
|$3,306
|$3,406
|$3,507
|$16,546
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,265
|$12,860
|$15,073
|$10,796
|$12,471
|$72,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$6,476
|Maintenance
|$1,646
|$1,454
|$4,273
|$678
|$2,844
|$10,895
|Repairs
|$706
|$819
|$957
|$1,117
|$1,301
|$4,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,664
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,927
|Financing
|$2,680
|$2,155
|$1,594
|$998
|$360
|$7,788
|Depreciation
|$8,739
|$3,635
|$3,263
|$2,997
|$2,776
|$21,410
|Fuel
|$3,032
|$3,123
|$3,216
|$3,313
|$3,412
|$16,096
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,686
|$12,510
|$14,663
|$10,502
|$12,132
|$70,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$6,069
|Maintenance
|$1,542
|$1,363
|$4,004
|$635
|$2,665
|$10,209
|Repairs
|$662
|$768
|$896
|$1,047
|$1,219
|$4,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,496
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,743
|Financing
|$2,511
|$2,019
|$1,494
|$935
|$338
|$7,298
|Depreciation
|$8,189
|$3,406
|$3,058
|$2,809
|$2,601
|$20,062
|Fuel
|$2,841
|$2,927
|$3,014
|$3,105
|$3,197
|$15,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,384
|$11,722
|$13,740
|$9,841
|$11,369
|$66,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,072
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$1,139
|$3,347
|$531
|$2,228
|$8,533
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,087
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,293
|Financing
|$2,099
|$1,688
|$1,249
|$782
|$282
|$6,100
|Depreciation
|$6,844
|$2,847
|$2,556
|$2,348
|$2,174
|$16,769
|Fuel
|$2,374
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,672
|$12,607
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,202
|$9,798
|$11,484
|$8,225
|$9,502
|$55,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,525
|Maintenance
|$1,404
|$1,241
|$3,645
|$578
|$2,427
|$9,295
|Repairs
|$603
|$699
|$816
|$953
|$1,110
|$4,181
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,497
|Financing
|$2,286
|$1,839
|$1,360
|$852
|$307
|$6,644
|Depreciation
|$7,455
|$3,101
|$2,784
|$2,557
|$2,368
|$18,266
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,911
|$13,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,649
|$10,673
|$12,510
|$8,960
|$10,350
|$60,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,099
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,661
|Maintenance
|$1,439
|$1,271
|$3,735
|$593
|$2,486
|$9,524
|Repairs
|$618
|$716
|$836
|$976
|$1,138
|$4,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,329
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,559
|Financing
|$2,343
|$1,884
|$1,394
|$873
|$315
|$6,808
|Depreciation
|$7,639
|$3,178
|$2,853
|$2,620
|$2,426
|$18,715
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,083
|$10,935
|$12,818
|$9,180
|$10,605
|$61,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,258
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$6,295
|Maintenance
|$1,600
|$1,414
|$4,153
|$659
|$2,765
|$10,590
|Repairs
|$687
|$796
|$930
|$1,086
|$1,265
|$4,764
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,590
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,845
|Financing
|$2,605
|$2,095
|$1,550
|$970
|$350
|$7,570
|Depreciation
|$8,494
|$3,533
|$3,172
|$2,913
|$2,698
|$20,811
|Fuel
|$2,947
|$3,036
|$3,126
|$3,221
|$3,317
|$15,646
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,108
|$12,160
|$14,253
|$10,208
|$11,793
|$68,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$879
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$4,529
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$1,017
|$2,988
|$474
|$1,989
|$7,619
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,863
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,047
|Financing
|$1,874
|$1,507
|$1,115
|$698
|$252
|$5,446
|Depreciation
|$6,111
|$2,542
|$2,282
|$2,096
|$1,941
|$14,972
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,466
|$8,748
|$10,254
|$7,344
|$8,484
|$49,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$879
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$4,529
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$1,017
|$2,988
|$474
|$1,989
|$7,619
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,863
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,047
|Financing
|$1,874
|$1,507
|$1,115
|$698
|$252
|$5,446
|Depreciation
|$6,111
|$2,542
|$2,282
|$2,096
|$1,941
|$14,972
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,466
|$8,748
|$10,254
|$7,344
|$8,484
|$49,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,982
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,119
|$3,287
|$521
|$2,188
|$8,381
|Repairs
|$543
|$630
|$736
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,252
|Financing
|$2,061
|$1,658
|$1,227
|$768
|$277
|$5,991
|Depreciation
|$6,722
|$2,796
|$2,510
|$2,306
|$2,135
|$16,469
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,913
|$9,623
|$11,279
|$8,078
|$9,332
|$54,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,072
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$1,139
|$3,347
|$531
|$2,228
|$8,533
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,087
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,293
|Financing
|$2,099
|$1,688
|$1,249
|$782
|$282
|$6,100
|Depreciation
|$6,844
|$2,847
|$2,556
|$2,348
|$2,174
|$16,769
|Fuel
|$2,374
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,672
|$12,607
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,202
|$9,798
|$11,484
|$8,225
|$9,502
|$55,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$5,888
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$1,322
|$3,884
|$616
|$2,586
|$9,905
|Repairs
|$642
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,422
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,661
|Financing
|$2,436
|$1,959
|$1,450
|$907
|$328
|$7,080
|Depreciation
|$7,944
|$3,305
|$2,967
|$2,725
|$2,523
|$19,464
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,924
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,806
|$11,372
|$13,330
|$9,547
|$11,029
|$64,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,072
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$1,139
|$3,347
|$531
|$2,228
|$8,533
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,087
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,293
|Financing
|$2,099
|$1,688
|$1,249
|$782
|$282
|$6,100
|Depreciation
|$6,844
|$2,847
|$2,556
|$2,348
|$2,174
|$16,769
|Fuel
|$2,374
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,595
|$2,672
|$12,607
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,202
|$9,798
|$11,484
|$8,225
|$9,502
|$55,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,118
|Maintenance
|$1,301
|$1,149
|$3,376
|$536
|$2,248
|$8,609
|Repairs
|$558
|$647
|$756
|$883
|$1,028
|$3,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,105
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,313
|Financing
|$2,118
|$1,703
|$1,260
|$789
|$285
|$6,154
|Depreciation
|$6,905
|$2,872
|$2,579
|$2,368
|$2,193
|$16,918
|Fuel
|$2,396
|$2,468
|$2,541
|$2,618
|$2,696
|$12,719
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,347
|$9,885
|$11,587
|$8,299
|$9,587
|$55,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$6,024
|Maintenance
|$1,531
|$1,353
|$3,974
|$630
|$2,645
|$10,133
|Repairs
|$657
|$762
|$890
|$1,039
|$1,210
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,478
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,723
|Financing
|$2,492
|$2,004
|$1,483
|$928
|$335
|$7,243
|Depreciation
|$8,128
|$3,381
|$3,035
|$2,788
|$2,582
|$19,913
|Fuel
|$2,820
|$2,905
|$2,991
|$3,082
|$3,173
|$14,970
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,240
|$11,635
|$13,638
|$9,768
|$11,284
|$65,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$4,710
|Maintenance
|$1,197
|$1,058
|$3,108
|$493
|$2,069
|$7,924
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,938
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,129
|Financing
|$1,949
|$1,567
|$1,160
|$726
|$262
|$5,664
|Depreciation
|$6,355
|$2,644
|$2,373
|$2,180
|$2,019
|$15,571
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,045
|$9,098
|$10,664
|$7,638
|$8,823
|$51,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Mega Cab SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,386
|Maintenance
|$1,623
|$1,434
|$4,213
|$668
|$2,804
|$10,743
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,627
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,886
|Financing
|$2,642
|$2,125
|$1,572
|$984
|$355
|$7,679
|Depreciation
|$8,617
|$3,584
|$3,218
|$2,955
|$2,737
|$21,111
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,397
|$12,335
|$14,458
|$10,355
|$11,962
|$69,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Mega Cab SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6a)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$1,381
|$1,220
|$3,586
|$569
|$2,387
|$9,143
|Repairs
|$593
|$688
|$803
|$937
|$1,092
|$4,112
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,236
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,456
|Financing
|$2,249
|$1,808
|$1,338
|$838
|$302
|$6,535
|Depreciation
|$7,333
|$3,050
|$2,738
|$2,515
|$2,329
|$17,966
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,863
|$13,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,359
|$10,498
|$12,305
|$8,813
|$10,181
|$59,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$4,937
|Maintenance
|$1,255
|$1,109
|$3,257
|$517
|$2,168
|$8,305
|Repairs
|$538
|$625
|$729
|$851
|$992
|$3,735
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,031
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,231
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,215
|$761
|$275
|$5,936
|Depreciation
|$6,661
|$2,771
|$2,487
|$2,285
|$2,116
|$16,319
|Fuel
|$2,311
|$2,381
|$2,451
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$12,269
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,768
|$9,535
|$11,177
|$8,005
|$9,248
|$53,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,099
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,661
|Maintenance
|$1,439
|$1,271
|$3,735
|$593
|$2,486
|$9,524
|Repairs
|$618
|$716
|$836
|$976
|$1,138
|$4,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,329
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,559
|Financing
|$2,343
|$1,884
|$1,394
|$873
|$315
|$6,808
|Depreciation
|$7,639
|$3,178
|$2,853
|$2,620
|$2,426
|$18,715
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,083
|$10,935
|$12,818
|$9,180
|$10,605
|$61,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 2500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$6,748
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$1,515
|$4,452
|$706
|$2,964
|$11,352
|Repairs
|$736
|$854
|$997
|$1,164
|$1,356
|$5,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,776
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,050
|Financing
|$2,792
|$2,245
|$1,661
|$1,040
|$375
|$8,115
|Depreciation
|$9,105
|$3,788
|$3,400
|$3,123
|$2,892
|$22,308
|Fuel
|$3,159
|$3,254
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$16,771
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,554
|$13,035
|$15,278
|$10,943
|$12,641
|$73,451
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 2500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ram 2500 in Virginia is:not available
