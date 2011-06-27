  1. Home
Used 2014 Ram 2500 Cost to Own

More about the 2014 2500

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

2500 Regular Cab

SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,606*

Total Cash Price

$44,248

SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,226*

Total Cash Price

$38,325

Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,761*

Total Cash Price

$36,583

Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,197*

Total Cash Price

$39,719

2500 Crew Cab

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,606*

Total Cash Price

$44,248

Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,226*

Total Cash Price

$38,325

Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,465*

Total Cash Price

$51,216

Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,493*

Total Cash Price

$49,823

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,057*

Total Cash Price

$46,687

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,212*

Total Cash Price

$39,022

Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,141*

Total Cash Price

$42,506

Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,620*

Total Cash Price

$43,551

Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,521*

Total Cash Price

$48,429

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,296*

Total Cash Price

$34,841

Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,296*

Total Cash Price

$34,841

Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,226*

Total Cash Price

$38,325

Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,212*

Total Cash Price

$39,022

Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,085*

Total Cash Price

$45,293

Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,212*

Total Cash Price

$39,022

Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$55,704*

Total Cash Price

$39,370

Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,564*

Total Cash Price

$46,339

2500 Mega Cab

Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,268*

Total Cash Price

$36,235

SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,507*

Total Cash Price

$49,126

SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6a)

True Cost to Own

$59,155*

Total Cash Price

$41,809

Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,733*

Total Cash Price

$37,977

Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,620*

Total Cash Price

$43,551

Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$73,451*

Total Cash Price

$51,913

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Regular Cab SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,083$1,116$1,149$1,184$1,219$5,752
Maintenance$1,462$1,292$3,795$602$2,526$9,676
Repairs$627$728$850$992$1,156$4,352
Taxes & Fees$2,366$58$58$58$58$2,600
Financing$2,380$1,914$1,416$886$320$6,916
Depreciation$7,761$3,228$2,898$2,662$2,465$19,014
Fuel$2,692$2,774$2,856$2,943$3,030$14,295
True Cost to Own®$18,372$11,110$13,023$9,327$10,775$62,606

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Regular Cab SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$938$967$996$1,025$1,056$4,982
Maintenance$1,266$1,119$3,287$521$2,188$8,381
Repairs$543$630$736$859$1,001$3,770
Taxes & Fees$2,049$51$51$51$51$2,252
Financing$2,061$1,658$1,227$768$277$5,991
Depreciation$6,722$2,796$2,510$2,306$2,135$16,469
Fuel$2,332$2,402$2,474$2,549$2,625$12,382
True Cost to Own®$15,913$9,623$11,279$8,078$9,332$54,226

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$923$950$979$1,008$4,755
Maintenance$1,209$1,068$3,137$498$2,088$8,000
Repairs$519$602$702$820$956$3,598
Taxes & Fees$1,956$48$48$48$48$2,149
Financing$1,968$1,582$1,171$733$265$5,718
Depreciation$6,417$2,669$2,396$2,201$2,038$15,721
Fuel$2,226$2,293$2,361$2,433$2,505$11,819
True Cost to Own®$15,189$9,185$10,767$7,711$8,908$51,761

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$972$1,002$1,032$1,062$1,094$5,163
Maintenance$1,312$1,159$3,406$540$2,267$8,686
Repairs$563$653$763$890$1,037$3,907
Taxes & Fees$2,124$52$52$52$52$2,334
Financing$2,136$1,718$1,271$796$287$6,208
Depreciation$6,967$2,898$2,601$2,389$2,213$17,068
Fuel$2,417$2,490$2,564$2,641$2,720$12,832
True Cost to Own®$16,491$9,973$11,690$8,372$9,672$56,197

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,083$1,116$1,149$1,184$1,219$5,752
Maintenance$1,462$1,292$3,795$602$2,526$9,676
Repairs$627$728$850$992$1,156$4,352
Taxes & Fees$2,366$58$58$58$58$2,600
Financing$2,380$1,914$1,416$886$320$6,916
Depreciation$7,761$3,228$2,898$2,662$2,465$19,014
Fuel$2,692$2,774$2,856$2,943$3,030$14,295
True Cost to Own®$18,372$11,110$13,023$9,327$10,775$62,606

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$938$967$996$1,025$1,056$4,982
Maintenance$1,266$1,119$3,287$521$2,188$8,381
Repairs$543$630$736$859$1,001$3,770
Taxes & Fees$2,049$51$51$51$51$2,252
Financing$2,061$1,658$1,227$768$277$5,991
Depreciation$6,722$2,796$2,510$2,306$2,135$16,469
Fuel$2,332$2,402$2,474$2,549$2,625$12,382
True Cost to Own®$15,913$9,623$11,279$8,078$9,332$54,226

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,254$1,292$1,330$1,370$1,411$6,658
Maintenance$1,692$1,495$4,392$697$2,924$11,200
Repairs$726$842$983$1,148$1,338$5,038
Taxes & Fees$2,739$68$68$68$68$3,009
Financing$2,755$2,215$1,639$1,026$370$8,006
Depreciation$8,983$3,737$3,355$3,081$2,853$22,009
Fuel$3,116$3,210$3,306$3,406$3,507$16,546
True Cost to Own®$21,265$12,860$15,073$10,796$12,471$72,465

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,220$1,257$1,294$1,333$1,373$6,476
Maintenance$1,646$1,454$4,273$678$2,844$10,895
Repairs$706$819$957$1,117$1,301$4,901
Taxes & Fees$2,664$66$66$66$66$2,927
Financing$2,680$2,155$1,594$998$360$7,788
Depreciation$8,739$3,635$3,263$2,997$2,776$21,410
Fuel$3,032$3,123$3,216$3,313$3,412$16,096
True Cost to Own®$20,686$12,510$14,663$10,502$12,132$70,493

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,143$1,178$1,213$1,249$1,286$6,069
Maintenance$1,542$1,363$4,004$635$2,665$10,209
Repairs$662$768$896$1,047$1,219$4,592
Taxes & Fees$2,496$62$62$62$62$2,743
Financing$2,511$2,019$1,494$935$338$7,298
Depreciation$8,189$3,406$3,058$2,809$2,601$20,062
Fuel$2,841$2,927$3,014$3,105$3,197$15,083
True Cost to Own®$19,384$11,722$13,740$9,841$11,369$66,057

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$955$984$1,014$1,044$1,075$5,072
Maintenance$1,289$1,139$3,347$531$2,228$8,533
Repairs$553$642$749$875$1,019$3,838
Taxes & Fees$2,087$52$52$52$52$2,293
Financing$2,099$1,688$1,249$782$282$6,100
Depreciation$6,844$2,847$2,556$2,348$2,174$16,769
Fuel$2,374$2,446$2,519$2,595$2,672$12,607
True Cost to Own®$16,202$9,798$11,484$8,225$9,502$55,212

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,041$1,072$1,104$1,137$1,171$5,525
Maintenance$1,404$1,241$3,645$578$2,427$9,295
Repairs$603$699$816$953$1,110$4,181
Taxes & Fees$2,273$56$56$56$56$2,497
Financing$2,286$1,839$1,360$852$307$6,644
Depreciation$7,455$3,101$2,784$2,557$2,368$18,266
Fuel$2,586$2,664$2,744$2,827$2,911$13,732
True Cost to Own®$17,649$10,673$12,510$8,960$10,350$60,141

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,066$1,099$1,131$1,165$1,200$5,661
Maintenance$1,439$1,271$3,735$593$2,486$9,524
Repairs$618$716$836$976$1,138$4,284
Taxes & Fees$2,329$58$58$58$58$2,559
Financing$2,343$1,884$1,394$873$315$6,808
Depreciation$7,639$3,178$2,853$2,620$2,426$18,715
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$18,083$10,935$12,818$9,180$10,605$61,620

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,186$1,222$1,258$1,295$1,334$6,295
Maintenance$1,600$1,414$4,153$659$2,765$10,590
Repairs$687$796$930$1,086$1,265$4,764
Taxes & Fees$2,590$64$64$64$64$2,845
Financing$2,605$2,095$1,550$970$350$7,570
Depreciation$8,494$3,533$3,172$2,913$2,698$20,811
Fuel$2,947$3,036$3,126$3,221$3,317$15,646
True Cost to Own®$20,108$12,160$14,253$10,208$11,793$68,521

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$853$879$905$932$960$4,529
Maintenance$1,151$1,017$2,988$474$1,989$7,619
Repairs$494$573$669$781$910$3,427
Taxes & Fees$1,863$46$46$46$46$2,047
Financing$1,874$1,507$1,115$698$252$5,446
Depreciation$6,111$2,542$2,282$2,096$1,941$14,972
Fuel$2,120$2,184$2,249$2,317$2,386$11,256
True Cost to Own®$14,466$8,748$10,254$7,344$8,484$49,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$14,972

Taxes & Fees

$2,047

Financing

$5,446

Fuel

$11,256

Insurance

$4,529

Repairs

$3,427

Maintenance

$7,619

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$853$879$905$932$960$4,529
Maintenance$1,151$1,017$2,988$474$1,989$7,619
Repairs$494$573$669$781$910$3,427
Taxes & Fees$1,863$46$46$46$46$2,047
Financing$1,874$1,507$1,115$698$252$5,446
Depreciation$6,111$2,542$2,282$2,096$1,941$14,972
Fuel$2,120$2,184$2,249$2,317$2,386$11,256
True Cost to Own®$14,466$8,748$10,254$7,344$8,484$49,296

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$938$967$996$1,025$1,056$4,982
Maintenance$1,266$1,119$3,287$521$2,188$8,381
Repairs$543$630$736$859$1,001$3,770
Taxes & Fees$2,049$51$51$51$51$2,252
Financing$2,061$1,658$1,227$768$277$5,991
Depreciation$6,722$2,796$2,510$2,306$2,135$16,469
Fuel$2,332$2,402$2,474$2,549$2,625$12,382
True Cost to Own®$15,913$9,623$11,279$8,078$9,332$54,226

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$955$984$1,014$1,044$1,075$5,072
Maintenance$1,289$1,139$3,347$531$2,228$8,533
Repairs$553$642$749$875$1,019$3,838
Taxes & Fees$2,087$52$52$52$52$2,293
Financing$2,099$1,688$1,249$782$282$6,100
Depreciation$6,844$2,847$2,556$2,348$2,174$16,769
Fuel$2,374$2,446$2,519$2,595$2,672$12,607
True Cost to Own®$16,202$9,798$11,484$8,225$9,502$55,212

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,109$1,143$1,177$1,212$1,248$5,888
Maintenance$1,496$1,322$3,884$616$2,586$9,905
Repairs$642$745$870$1,015$1,183$4,455
Taxes & Fees$2,422$60$60$60$60$2,661
Financing$2,436$1,959$1,450$907$328$7,080
Depreciation$7,944$3,305$2,967$2,725$2,523$19,464
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,924$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$18,806$11,372$13,330$9,547$11,029$64,085

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$955$984$1,014$1,044$1,075$5,072
Maintenance$1,289$1,139$3,347$531$2,228$8,533
Repairs$553$642$749$875$1,019$3,838
Taxes & Fees$2,087$52$52$52$52$2,293
Financing$2,099$1,688$1,249$782$282$6,100
Depreciation$6,844$2,847$2,556$2,348$2,174$16,769
Fuel$2,374$2,446$2,519$2,595$2,672$12,607
True Cost to Own®$16,202$9,798$11,484$8,225$9,502$55,212

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$964$993$1,023$1,053$1,085$5,118
Maintenance$1,301$1,149$3,376$536$2,248$8,609
Repairs$558$647$756$883$1,028$3,873
Taxes & Fees$2,105$52$52$52$52$2,313
Financing$2,118$1,703$1,260$789$285$6,154
Depreciation$6,905$2,872$2,579$2,368$2,193$16,918
Fuel$2,396$2,468$2,541$2,618$2,696$12,719
True Cost to Own®$16,347$9,885$11,587$8,299$9,587$55,704

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,134$1,169$1,204$1,240$1,277$6,024
Maintenance$1,531$1,353$3,974$630$2,645$10,133
Repairs$657$762$890$1,039$1,210$4,558
Taxes & Fees$2,478$61$61$61$61$2,723
Financing$2,492$2,004$1,483$928$335$7,243
Depreciation$8,128$3,381$3,035$2,788$2,582$19,913
Fuel$2,820$2,905$2,991$3,082$3,173$14,970
True Cost to Own®$19,240$11,635$13,638$9,768$11,284$65,564

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$887$914$941$969$998$4,710
Maintenance$1,197$1,058$3,108$493$2,069$7,924
Repairs$514$596$696$812$946$3,564
Taxes & Fees$1,938$48$48$48$48$2,129
Financing$1,949$1,567$1,160$726$262$5,664
Depreciation$6,355$2,644$2,373$2,180$2,019$15,571
Fuel$2,205$2,271$2,339$2,410$2,481$11,706
True Cost to Own®$15,045$9,098$10,664$7,638$8,823$51,268

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Mega Cab SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,203$1,239$1,276$1,314$1,354$6,386
Maintenance$1,623$1,434$4,213$668$2,804$10,743
Repairs$697$808$943$1,101$1,283$4,832
Taxes & Fees$2,627$65$65$65$65$2,886
Financing$2,642$2,125$1,572$984$355$7,679
Depreciation$8,617$3,584$3,218$2,955$2,737$21,111
Fuel$2,989$3,079$3,171$3,267$3,364$15,871
True Cost to Own®$20,397$12,335$14,458$10,355$11,962$69,507

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Mega Cab SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6a)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,024$1,055$1,086$1,118$1,152$5,435
Maintenance$1,381$1,220$3,586$569$2,387$9,143
Repairs$593$688$803$937$1,092$4,112
Taxes & Fees$2,236$55$55$55$55$2,456
Financing$2,249$1,808$1,338$838$302$6,535
Depreciation$7,333$3,050$2,738$2,515$2,329$17,966
Fuel$2,544$2,621$2,699$2,780$2,863$13,507
True Cost to Own®$17,359$10,498$12,305$8,813$10,181$59,155

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$930$958$986$1,016$1,046$4,937
Maintenance$1,255$1,109$3,257$517$2,168$8,305
Repairs$538$625$729$851$992$3,735
Taxes & Fees$2,031$50$50$50$50$2,231
Financing$2,043$1,643$1,215$761$275$5,936
Depreciation$6,661$2,771$2,487$2,285$2,116$16,319
Fuel$2,311$2,381$2,451$2,526$2,601$12,269
True Cost to Own®$15,768$9,535$11,177$8,005$9,248$53,733

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,066$1,099$1,131$1,165$1,200$5,661
Maintenance$1,439$1,271$3,735$593$2,486$9,524
Repairs$618$716$836$976$1,138$4,284
Taxes & Fees$2,329$58$58$58$58$2,559
Financing$2,343$1,884$1,394$873$315$6,808
Depreciation$7,639$3,178$2,853$2,620$2,426$18,715
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$18,083$10,935$12,818$9,180$10,605$61,620

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 2500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,271$1,310$1,348$1,389$1,430$6,748
Maintenance$1,715$1,515$4,452$706$2,964$11,352
Repairs$736$854$997$1,164$1,356$5,106
Taxes & Fees$2,776$69$69$69$69$3,050
Financing$2,792$2,245$1,661$1,040$375$8,115
Depreciation$9,105$3,788$3,400$3,123$2,892$22,308
Fuel$3,159$3,254$3,351$3,452$3,555$16,771
True Cost to Own®$21,554$13,035$15,278$10,943$12,641$73,451

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ram 2500 in Virginia is:

not available
