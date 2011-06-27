  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 2500
  4. Used 2013 Ram 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 2013 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,955
See 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,955
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,955
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Comfort Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Power Wagon Quick Order Package 26Pyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,955
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigationyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Accessyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Smoker's Groupyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,955
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Camerayes
Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Tow Hooksyes
Rambox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Maximum towing capacity11120 lbs.
Curb weight6707 lbs.
Gross weight8510 lbs.
Maximum payload1800 lbs.
Wheel base148.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Steel spare wheelyes
LT285/70R D tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,955
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Adjustable stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,955
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 2500 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ram 2500 Power Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles