Used 2013 Ram 2500 SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium I Speakersyes
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Accessyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetoothyes
Black Switchesyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
17" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Camerayes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Fog Lampsyes
Measurements
Maximum towing capacity17780 lbs.
Curb weight6023 lbs.
Gross weight8650 lbs.
Maximum payload2630 lbs.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Green
  • Tree Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Omaha Orange
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • National Fire Safety Lime Yellow
  • Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Light Cream
  • Hills Green
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Case Construction Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Case Power Tan
  • Case IH Red
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
