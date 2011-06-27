  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 2500
  4. Used 2013 Ram 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman Features & Specs

More about the 2013 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,420
See 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,420
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Power and Remote Entry Groupyes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 26Ayes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 2FAyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Tradesman Quick Order Package 2EAyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,420
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetoothyes
Black Switchesyes
Delete Carpetyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,420
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Rear Sliding Windowyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Tiresyes
Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Tow Hooksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Maximum towing capacity18350 lbs.
Curb weight5476 lbs.
Gross weight8650 lbs.
Maximum payload3170 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Exterior Colors
  • Light Green
  • Tree Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Omaha Orange
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • National Fire Safety Lime Yellow
  • Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Light Cream
  • Hills Green
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Case Construction Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Case Power Tan
  • Case IH Red
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,420
LT245/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,420
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 2500 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles