Used 2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2011 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle50.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,275
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Laramie Longhorn Edition Quick Order Package 2FKyes
Laramie Longhorn Edition Quick Order Package 26Kyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,275
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,275
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Smoker's Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,275
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,275
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT265/70R17 OWL On/Off Road Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step & Bed Railyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight6329 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Maximum payload2470 lbs.
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length248.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Sagebrush Pearl Coat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Russet, premium leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,275
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,275
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,275
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
