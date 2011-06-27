  1. Home
Used 2011 Ram 2500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2011 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,395
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2EHyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 26Hyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2FHyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,395
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,395
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Media Center 730Nyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memoryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,395
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,395
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Protection Groupyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Chrome Accents Group (Late Availability)yes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step & Bed Railyes
LT265/70R17 OWL On/Off Road Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6749 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Maximum payload2050 lbs.
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length248.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height78.3 in.
Wheel base160.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Pearlcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat/White Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,395
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,395
multi-link front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
