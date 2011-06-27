Used 2011 Ram 2500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 26Tyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 2FTyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 2ETyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Media Center 430Nyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium I Speakersyes
Media Center 430yes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
17" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Folding Trailer Towing Power Mirrorsyes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
Chrome Accents Group (Late Availability)yes
Tow Hooksyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5596 lbs.
Gross weight8650 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Maximum payload3050 lbs.
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length230.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity15350 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • National Fire Safety Lime Yellow
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Green
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Omaha Orange
  • Dark Brown
  • Light Cream
  • Yellow
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
