  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. 2022 Ram 1500
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ram 1500 Lone Star Specs & Features

More about the 2022 1500
More about the 2022 1500
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.0/650.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower305 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,990 lbs.
Safety
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Trailer Tow Group (B) +$1,890
Night Edition +$2,100
Quick Order Package 26Ryes
Premium Lighting Group +$995
Technology Group +$1,095
Sport Appearance Package +$1,295
Bed Utility Group +$845
Cold Weather Group +$235
Big Horn/Lone Star Level 2 Equipment Group +$2,500
Big Horn/Lone Star Level 1 Equipment Group +$1,300
Level 1 Safety Group +$595
Quick Order Package 25Ryes
Quick Order Package 28Ryes
Quick Order Package 24Ryes
Quick Order Package 27Ryes
Quick Order Package 23Ryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet (Fleet) +$100
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display +$2,095
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer +$695
Mopar Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats +$135
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/8.4" Display +$1,395
Deluxe Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room63.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$765
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof +$1,495
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop +$495
20" x 9.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels +$1,595
Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps +$695
Rear Wheelhouse Liners +$195
Mopar Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet) +$365
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Steps +$745
Pick-Up Box Lighting (Fleet) +$145
Black Trailer Tow Power Mirrors +$245
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$695
275/55R20 All Season Low Rolling Resistance Tiresyes
275/65R18 BSW All Season Tiresyes
275/55R20 BSW All Season Tiresyes
RamBox Cargo Management System +$995
Dimensions
Dimensions
Bed Length67.4 in.
Curb weight4,906 lbs.
Gross weight6,900 lbs.
Height77.5 in.
Length232.9 in.
Maximum payload1,990 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors82.1 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
275/65R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ram 1500 Lone Star info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models