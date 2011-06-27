  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. 2022 Ram 1500
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn Specs & Features

More about the 2022 1500
More about the 2022 1500
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,430
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/624.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower305 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,550 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group +$3,895
Quick Order Package 27Kyes
Quick Order Package 25Kyes
Quick Order Package 23Kyes
Quick Order Package 28Kyes
Southfork Edition Group +$1,295
Body Color Bumper Group +$195
Cold Weather Group +$235
Off Road Group +$840
Bed Utility Group +$445
Trailer Tow Group (B) +$895
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display +$1,395
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room63.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof +$1,495
Power-Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors +$445
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$765
22" x 9.0" Aluminum Painted/Polished Wheels +$2,095
22" x 9.0" Polished/Painted Wheels w/Inserts +$2,095
275/55R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
Ram Tow Assist Kit +$195
Spray In Bedliner Delete +-$200
Multi-Function Tailgate +$995
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Decal Deleteyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$550
RamBox Cargo Management System +$995
Dimensions
Dimensions
Bed Length67.4 in.
Curb weight5,346 lbs.
Gross weight6,900 lbs.
Height77.6 in.
Length232.9 in.
Maximum payload1,550 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors82.1 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl Coat/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Mountain Brown, premium leather
  • Black/New Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models