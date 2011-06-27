2022 Ram 1500 Limited Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,760
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|442.0/572.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|410 lb-ft @ 3,950 rpm
|Turning circle
|48.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,530 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Cold Weather Group
|+$235
|Limited Level 1 Equipment Group
|+$2,995
|Quick Order Package 25M
|yes
|Quick Order Package 28M
|yes
|Quick Order Package 27M
|yes
|Off Road Group
|+$840
|Bed Utility Group
|+$445
|Night Edition
|+$3,995
|Trailer Tow Group (B)
|+$895
|Limited 10th Anniversary Edition
|+$2,145
|Body Color Bumper Group
|+$195
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Premium Quilted Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|63.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|45.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
|+$1,495
|Power-Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrors
|+$445
|Decal Delete
|yes
|Power-Folding Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors
|+$445
|Mopar Paint Protection Film
|+$765
|22" x 9.0" Polished/Painted Wheels w/Inserts
|+$2,095
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$550
|275/55R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tires
|+$225
|Trailer Surround View Camera System
|+$1,095
|Ram Tow Assist Kit
|+$195
|Spray In Bedliner Delete
|+-$200
|Multi-Function Tailgate
|+$995
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dimensions
|Bed Length
|76.3 in.
|Curb weight
|5,568 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,100 lbs.
|Height
|77.5 in.
|Length
|241.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,530 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|82.1 in.
|Wheel base
|153.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/55R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
