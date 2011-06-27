  1. Home
2022 Ram 1500 HFE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,270
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.0/650.0 mi.
Engine
direct injection (diesel)yes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower260 hp @ 3,600 rpm
Torque480 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,290 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,750 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 28Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room63.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$765
Dimensions
Bed Length67.4 in.
Gross weight6,990 lbs.
Height77.5 in.
Length232.9 in.
Maximum payload1,750 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,290 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors82.1 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
